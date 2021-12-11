Bengaluru’s underground cabling phases 1, 2 to be completed by December-end

Project being executed at a cost of ₹5,400 crore in many parts of the city

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company’s (Bescom) ambitious project of taking over 7,000 km of 11-kV lines underground is fast progressing, while work on phases 1 and 2 is likely to be completed by end of the month, according to P. Rajendra Cholan, managing director of the power utility.

The mega project is being executed at a cost of ₹5,400 crore in many parts of the city. Disruptions in power supply across many areas, especially those in the core areas of the city, is being attributed by Bescom officials to the work in progress.

Work on the project began late, with capex work being taken up only in June last year. Though tenders had been approved and work was slated to begin in April 2020, it was delayed owing to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

According to Mr. Cholan, progress of both phases 1 and 2 has been good. Around 80% progress has been achieved in conversion of HT cables and nearly 83% in LT cables under phase 1, while around 93% progress in conversion of HT and LT cables under phase 2 has been achieved.

Bescom has taken up phases 1 and 2 in Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Sadashivanagar, Jayamahal, Shivajinagar, Peenya, Hebbal, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Sahakarnagar, Yelahanka, Jakkur, Lingarajapuram, Hebbal, Ramamurthynagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Chamarajpet, Girinagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Jayanagar, J.P. Nagar, Indiranagar, Nagarbhavi, and a few other areas.

“We are targeting completion of both phases by the end of the month. Work under phase 3 is steadily progressing and work under phase 4 will be taken up after completion of phases 1 and 2,” he said.

Once fully implemented, citizens can expect better quality and reliable power supply, reduction in accident/interruptions, reduction in unauthorised connections owing to tampering. For the power utility, it will translate into reduction of transmission and distribution loss, lower maintenance cost, and improved load management.