Bengaluru’s suburban rail gets ₹450 crore from Centre

Bengaluru

02 February 2022 22:45 IST

K-RIDE MD says civil construction will start in March

The Central Government has allocated ₹450 crore for the suburban rail project in Bengaluru.

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) is executing the 148 km suburban rail project which has four corridors. The K-RIDE has already floated a tender for civil construction of corridor number 2, that is from Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara.

Amit Garg, MD, K-RIDE told The Hindu that construction work of the suburban rail project would begin in March. “90% of the planning of the project is over, which includes alignment, station planning, identification of utilities , geological survey and others. We have already called tender for corridor 2 which is opening on February 10. The civil works will start in March,” he said.

Asked about when K-RIDE will float tender for the rest of the corridors, he said, “In the next three to four months, we will float tender one after the other. The next tender will be floated for Heelalige – Rajankunte line, after that Majestic to Devanahalli line will follow. We will complete all the corridors within six years.”

The official said it has received permission from the Ministry of Finance on raising funds for the project and K-RIDE is in “advance talks” with French and German banks. The suburban rail project is estimated to cost ₹15,767 crore. K-RIDE has to raise ₹7,438 crore through borrowings to implement the project.

Rail activists have been demanding K-RIDE to prioritise the Majestic – Devanahalli line that connects the Kempegowda International Airport.An online campaign was carried out demanding early implementation of this corridor.

Rail activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar said, “Allocation of funds for suburban rail projects is a satisfactory move. However, the K RIDE should not buy more time in execution of the project. Last year, the state government had announced that the Prime Minister would come and lay the foundation for the project, but that never happened. The state government has given push by allocating funds for upgradation of Yeshwantpur – Hosur and Cantonment to Whitefield. However, no sufficient funds were allocated for eliminating level crossing and passenger amenities.”