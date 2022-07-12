Bengaluru’s St. Joseph’s autonomous college upgraded to a university

July 12, 2022 21:50 IST

St. Joseph’s College (Autonomous) in Bengaluru has been upgraded to St. Joseph’s University.

The State government formally conferred the status of university on July 2, bringing to completion a process that began in 2013.

The institution will now be known as St. Joseph’s University and it will start functioning from the academic year of 2022-23.

Fr. Victor Lobo, Principal, said in the press meet here on Tuesday, “The upgradation of colleges to universities has been brought under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), the main aim of the programme being to create new universities by upgrading the autonomous colleges. Having a lot of colleges applying for the upgradation, St Joseph’s is the only private college in Karnataka to be picked up under the scheme. Under the St. Joseph’s University Bill, passed on February 23, 2021, the college has processed to become a university, functioning as a public-private partnership model, aiming to achieve higher education quality and standards”.