Bengaluru's secular pet cemetery

People for Animals in Bengaluru has been awarded the Saalumarada Thimmakka International Award for Environment Conservation this year.

Over three-dozen staff at People for Animals Wildlife Hospital and Rescue Centre, that spreads over six acres of trees and plants at Kengeri, work round the clock to treat injured animals and release them into their natural habitat. The NGO receives nearly 25 calls a day from people who want to help birds, reptiles or animals in distress. “PFA, in 23 years, has rescued 26,000 animals in 198 species of wildlife in Bengaluru, all with just funds coming from the public,” says Alpana Bhartia, one of the four founders, adding, “We feel honoured and humbled to win the prestigious Thimmakka Award.”

According to Colonel (Dr) Navaz Shariff, chief veterinarian and general manager, PFA Wildlife Hospital, they have four helplines, half a dozen trained rescuers, seven ambulances, five two-wheelers, two four-wheelers, four vets qualified in wildlife science, an intensive care, and professional rehabilitation and recovery enclosures working through the year. “PFA does not have a domestic shelter, although their working environment — without artificial lights — is akin to a jungle,” he adds.