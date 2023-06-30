Bengaluru’s premier smart bus stop in the Electronic City features sustainability, safety, and security

June 30, 2023 05:00 am | Updated June 28, 2023 09:21 pm IST

The Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) has recently constructed four smart bus stops which has vertical garden, vending machines, sanitary napkins, charging points, smart dustbins, and other facilities.

In the coming years ELCITA plans to set up 11 similar bus stops in the Electronic City in Bengaluru. “We have 903 acres under us, and we will be establishing this”, sustainability engineer in charge of ELCITA, Brinda M, told The Hindu.

The passengers using the bus stops have been happy to have such futuristic bus stops and hope such initiative is taken in other parts of the city as well.

Vineeth Shrivastav, a passenger, said, “The bus stop is really good. If and when a lot of people come here and use this stop, they could also install air conditioning. The charging stations are really useful. If similar bus stops are installed around Bengaluru, it would be great.”

“To boot, this smart bus stop hosts a vertical garden that is irrigated with harvested water from the roof, several charging points, rooftop solar panels, automated lights, and kiosks for food and sanitary napkins for all commuters,” Ms. Brinda said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Chief security officer, ELCITA, Col. Aniruddha Gudi, said, “Our motivation is that the use of public transport should increase as against the use of private vehicles, so that we all become more sustainable and reduce pollution, and reduce road congestion. We hope these bus stops will motivate commuters to shift to public transport.”

The ELCITA bus stop project is self-financed with the taxes and levies collected from the industries in the E-city Township, which facilitates the industries. The ELCITA also plans to integrate ATMs and E-Toilets into their upcoming projects.

