Bengaluru’s new cases fall below 5,000

Bengaluru

06 February 2022 00:12 IST

Positivity rate reduces to 9.04%

Karnataka continued to see a dip in COVID-19 numbers, and on Saturday the State reported 12,009 new cases. Bengaluru’s fresh daily cases fell below 5,000 after almost a month’s gap and it stood at 4,532 on Saturday.

In the light of this, the State Government, which has already opened schools and colleges, is now contemplating reopening anganwadi centres as well.

Meanwhile, with 50 deaths on Saturday, the State’s toll rose to 39,300. This is apart from 33 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 25,854 persons were discharged on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 37,39,197. Active cases reduced to 1,09,203.

While the positivity rate for the day reduced to 9.04%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.41%.

As many as 1,32,796 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,01,106 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,25,74,309.

