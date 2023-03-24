ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru’s Nayandahalli Lake gets a facelift

March 24, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Bengaluru

Earlier this year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board announced a plan to release 120 million litres of purified wastewater into Nayandahalli Lake

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Nayandahalli Lake. The waterbody, which has suffered from neglect and pollution for years, is now in the last stages of a rejuvenation project that promises to breathe new life into it. 

Nayandahalli Lake, which has suffered from neglect and pollution for years, is now in the last stages of a rejuvenation project that promises to breathe new life into it.

Earlier this year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced a plan to release 120 million litres of purified wastewater into the lake. The project that cost the BBMP around ₹7.5 crore, spanning around 15 acres of the lake, was expected to be completed by March 2023.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated both the development project and the Dr. Puneet Rajkumar Multi-Speciality Hospital.

“It is not easy to develop a city. Everytime we want to build something, there is always someone or something that comes in the way. But despite that we have managed to rebuild this lake.”

He said that the beautification of the city under the present government has given birth to “Brand Bengaluru.”

