Bengaluru’s minimum temperature drops to 13.9 degrees Celsius on second coldest November morning in 10 years 

November 21, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cold spell continues in Bengaluru as the second coldest morning of November in over 10 years was recorded on Monday, when the mercury dropped to 13.9 degrees Celsius. The temperature dipped to 12.5 degrees Celsius at the HAL Airport Station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Previously, on November 19, 2012, the minimum temperature dipped to 13.3 degrees Celsius. As per the forecast, the next few days, the maximum temperature will not rise much, while the minimum temperature will not dip further.

Just like a few days ago, even this week, a system formed in the Bay of Bengal is draining the moisture, resulting in no cloud formation. “There are only clear skies and partly cloudy skies. It will change in the next two days as more cloudy skies will form and there is also a possibility of light rains. By Tuesday, the minimum temperature will mostly be 15 to 16 degrees Celsius and it will not dip much after that,” explained Prasad, scientist, IMD Bengaluru.

He added that in North-interior Karnataka, the temperatures might still go down for a few days.

The forecast says that for the next 48 hours, there will be cloudy conditions in Bengaluru along with light rains. Foggy conditions are expected to continue in the mornings.