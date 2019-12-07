Bengaluru’s metro timings to be extended by half an hour

In a move that will benefit a large number of commuters, especially women, who depend on public transport at night, Namma Metro train services will be extended by half an hour.

At present, on the Purple Line, the last train leaves Baiyappanahalli at 11 p.m., and Mysuru Road at 11.05 p.m.

On the Green Line, the last train leaves Nagasandra at 10.50 p.m., and Yelachenahalli at 11 p.m.

From Majestic, towards all directions, the last train leaves at 11.25 p.m. These timings will be extended by half an hour.

Ajay Seth, MD, BMRCL, told The Hindu, “Prior to extending the timing, we have to look into various aspects such as how to carry out routine maintenance work as we have to resume service at 5 a.m. Extension of the timings may not happen immediately. Our aim is to provide commuters, including women who work late, a safe journey in our metro network.”

He also said that to clear the peak-hour rush on the Green Line, every alternative train will be a six-coach one. “At present, eight six-coach trains are operational. The number will be increased to 12 by December end. As the first coach of every six-car train is reserved for women, they will also have a comfortable journey,” he said.

Late-night bus services

The last-mile connectivity continues to be a major issue for commuters. The BMTC is now planning to extend the late-night bus services.

C. Shikha, MD, BMTC, said, “On Friday, I held a meeting with all the depot managers and instructed them to bring changes in the bus schedule timing to extend the late-night services. At present, we have services till 1 a.m, but the number of services are very few. We are operating buses in three shifts and measures will be taken to operate more buses late night.”

Asked about metro feeder services, she said, “We will collect data from the BMRCL once they extend their services and accordingly measures will be taken to provide feeder services.”

Security guard in train

For the safety of women travelling in Namma Metro after 10 p.m, the BMRCL has decided to deploy one woman security guard in the coach reserved for women.

The BMRCL has already started deputing female security guards in the coaches reserved for women on both the lines. If women have grievances they can approach the security guard. The deployment of female security guards also helps in preventing men from entering the coaches reserved for women, officials said.

In every six-coach train, the first coach of the train is reserved for women. A few days ago, the BMRCL had taken a decision to allow women to carry pepper spray with them while travelling in the metro.