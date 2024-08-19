GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru’s Lalbagh flower show draws to an end

Published - August 19, 2024 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Independence Day flower show, on the theme of life and contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, closed on Monday evening (August 19). The flower show this time drew a crowd of 9.07 lakh and earned a revenue of ₹3.44 crore. The footfall this year has been less than the last two years.

While the I-day Flower Show of 2022 with the theme of life and contributions of Dr. Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar recorded the highest footfall of over 11 Lakh, the I-day Flower Show of 2023 recorded a footfall of over 10 lakh and the highest revenue of ₹3.9 crore.

Compared to these two years, this year’s I-day flower show has recorded lower footfall and revenue. This year, 4.97 lakh adults and 4.10 lakh children visited the flower show. M. Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Horticulture Department (Parks and Gardens), said the footfall was lower this time due to cloudy weather and rains. “For three days during the show, the city witnessed cloudy weather and heavy rains. Since there was also a long weekend, many had also ventured out of the city. Many students also had their school exams during our schedule this time. All these could have contributed to lower footfalls this time,” he said.

