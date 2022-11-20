  1. EPaper
Bengaluru’s kadalekayi parishe sees more footfall this time

November 20, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bharath Gowda B.R.
The crowd at the annual groundnut fair at Basavangudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The kadalekayi parishe (an annual groundnut fair), which has been low key after the outbreak of the pandemic, is attracting more footfall this year. Even before the formal inauguration of the fair, hundreds of people with their family members flocked to Bull Temple Road to take part.

On Sunday evening, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the fair in Basavanagudi. Hundreds of farmers from Kolar, Tumakuru, Madhugiri, Pavagada, Mulabagil, and Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, and other States put up their stalls to sell different varieties of groundnuts.

Bhagyamma, a farmer from Tumakuru, said, “I have been coming here to sell groundnuts for over 20 years. Last year, owing to the pandemic the crowd was less. This time, people started visiting on Sunday itself. We are hoping for better business this time.”

Mani, a vendor from Tamil Nadu, said, “Farmers growing groundnut faced several problems due to heavy rainfall. We are selling raw groundnut for ₹50 per seru (a measure) but customers are asking for a lesser price.”

Interestingly, many vendors have displayed the boards requesting customers to bring their own bags. Sellers accepting QR-based money transfers in large numbers were another highlight.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurating the annual groundnut fair in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Suresh P. from R.T. Nagar said, “I have come here with my family. The parishe is a quintessential part of Bengaluru.”

The crowd at the annual groundnut fair at Basavangudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Sumana Chethan, a resident of Banashankari, said, “As it was the weekend, people came in a large number. Earlier, the parishe was focused on selling raw, roasted, and boiled groundnuts. Over the years, we can see many more additions stalls selling toys to household items.”

