Bengaluru’s iconic percussion band to showcase all-woman ensemble at Ganesha Habba celebrations

Ganesha Chaturthi, or Ganesha Habba as it is colloquially known, blends tradition with Bengaluru’s vibrant cultural life. Music plays a pivotal role in creating a unique atmosphere in the festivities. From the soulful sounds of classical Carnatic music at temples to the lively beats of Tamate, Parai, Dhol and other folk instruments accompanying processions, music infuses the festival with energy and emotion.

A band that has been playing a pivotal role in the Ganesha habba celebrations in South Bengaluru for two decades is Beat Gurus. The band, founded by Ganeshan Govindaswamy and Prashanth Muralidhar, will perform for the 12th time at the 62nd Bengaluru Ganesh Utsava (BGU) this year from September 7 to 18, during the Maha Mangalarati at Shri Sringeri Shankar Math, at Shankarapura. What will stand out this time is that the band will be represented only by women.

“Every year, about 120 men and women percussionists from Beat Gurus and 101 singers have been part of the Maha Mangalarti. The theme for BGU this year is ‘Celebrating Women’, and all the main performances are by women. When they told us the theme, we said we would like only women to represent Beat Gurus at BGU this year. So, 120 women will play various percussion instruments,” says Ganeshan, also known as Kachu in music and theatre circles.

From across city

Kachu says that women from the age of 16 to 67 will perform on all 12 days of BGU. “The women’s band is an amalgamation of artistes from various fields and homemakers. We did not want just to bring in female percussionists and ask them to perform. We wanted women from across the city to come forward and discover the talent in them. When we called for women, within two days, we had more than 150 applications. We trained all 150 applicants for a short period, conducted auditions, and short-listed 120 women,” he explains.

It was hectic and challenging training amateurs, but it has been a great experience, says Kachu. “We started training them three months ago on every Sunday. All the women, especially the homemakers, are very passionate and try to give their best. Some women come from areas like K.R. Puram, Hennur, Matthikere, etc, that are very far from our rehearsal space. But no matter what their personal and professional challenges, all these women made it to the rehearsals every week. They are all now no less than professional artistes,“ Kachu adds.

How did it all begin

Beat Gurus was started in 1999 after Kachu came across a unique instrument at an international music event. “I come from a traditional Carnatic music background. My journey in the music industry started with me playing traditional percussion instruments for classical programmes and bhajans at temples. Once, during an event, I met many artistes from abroad, and that is when I saw the percussion instrument Djembe for the first time,” he says.

“I fell in love with the sound, tone and shape of the instrument at the first glance. Twenty-five years ago, for a young Bengalurean to witness such an instrument was a huge deal. I got the instrument from the artist, started practising it, and like-minded friends joined me. Eventually, I discovered that the style or genre of music I was passionate about was earth music. It is something very close to nature, where no electronic instruments are used,” he explains.

Kachu says that he went on to procure more Earth instruments like Didgeridoo from Australia, hand percussions like Congo, Bongo, Darbuka and many more instruments from across the globe. With all these instruments and more friends joining, Beat Gurus was formed.

Touring countries

Since 1999, Beat Gurus went on to tour several countries and hold many corporate events, festivals and cultural events. But what stands out, and what fans of the band wait for, is their energy-packed performance at the Maha Mangalarti at the BGU every year. “The popular Indian pop-rock band Euphoria had come to perform at BGU for its 50th year. Just before their main performance, we had the opportunity to perform for an hour. Since then, we have been performing at BGU every year,” he adds.

Kachu says that BGU was initially hesitant to invite them as they were a band playing only foreign instruments. “What we did was that we collected as many international rhythms as possible and modified it for the Indian audience. We created more tracks, it became a world fusion, and we were a hit. It was the first time the audience had witnessed or heard such music on such a large scale. This is our 12th year performing at BGU and we have been the only band performing at BGU consistently,” he says.

Plan for next year

Meanwhile, Kachu says that opportunities will be open to more music lovers to be a part of the performance next year. “Every year, we have many men and women who are part of our performance at BGU and other big events. What we do is try to circulate the participants each year, so everyone gets an opportunity. Out of the 120 women performing this year, we will retain a few and give opportunities to other men and women next year. Anyone interested in being a part of the band can reach out to us on social media; if they are passionate and willing to learn, they can be a part of Beat Gurus,” he says.