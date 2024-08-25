Bengaluru’s first air-conditioned underground market inaugurated after six years of construction

After nearly six years of being under construction, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) ambitious Palike Bazaar in Vijayanagar has opened its doors to the public. The underground, hi-tech, and air-conditioned market, modelled after New Delhi’s Palika Bazaar, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, August 25.

The project, which commenced in 2018, is built to house local vendors and small businesses in the area. “The Palike Bazaar aims to provide a modern and comfortable environment for vendors who previously had to endure harsh weather conditions while conducting their business on the streets,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said after inauguration.

According to BBMP officials, the initiative is part of a broader effort to establish various markets within the city limits, offering vendors a dedicated space to operate. The market boasts several key features that make it a first-of-its-kind in South India. Notably, it is the city’s first air-conditioned underground market, built at a cost of ₹13 crore. The bazaar is divided into several sections, each catering to different types of vendors. “Section 1” is designated as the Small Vendor Zone, housing 136 stalls, while “Section 2” is reserved for special vendors with 11 stalls. Additionally, the market includes nine general vendor zones, providing ample space for a variety of businesses.

To ensure the smooth operation of the market, 79 market officers have been appointed to oversee activities. The market is also equipped with public address systems installed at two key locations to facilitate communication. Safety has been a priority in the design of the market, with the installation of 250 street lights to enhance visibility and fire extinguishers strategically placed in all market areas, BBMP said in a statement.

“People have been urging for the Palike Bazaar for many years. This market will help the street vendors who were facing harsh weather conditions like sun, rain, and cold. Now, they can utilise this air-conditioned market where they can do their business without any worries,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also recalled his involvement in the early stages of the project, stating, “When I was Chief Minister in 2017, I had approved the project for ₹5 crores as requested by the M. Krishnappa, Vijayanagar MLA, which was his dream.”