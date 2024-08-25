GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru’s first air-conditioned underground market inaugurated after six years of construction

The project, which commenced in 2018, is built to house local vendors and small businesses in the area. According to BBMP officials, the initiative is part of a broader effort to establish various markets within the city limits, offering vendors a dedicated space to operate

Published - August 25, 2024 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurating the air-conditioned market Krishnadevaraya Palike Bazar under the Chief Minister’s Urban Development Scheme near Vijayanagar bus and metro station in Bengaluru on Sunday, August 25.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurating the air-conditioned market Krishnadevaraya Palike Bazar under the Chief Minister’s Urban Development Scheme near Vijayanagar bus and metro station in Bengaluru on Sunday, August 25. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A view of the newly inaugurated air-conditioned market Krishnadevaraya Palike Bazar in Bengaluru.

A view of the newly inaugurated air-conditioned market Krishnadevaraya Palike Bazar in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Bengaluru city’s first air-conditioned underground market has been built at a cost of ₹13 crore. The bazaar is divided into several sections, each catering to different types of vendors.

Bengaluru city’s first air-conditioned underground market has been built at a cost of ₹13 crore. The bazaar is divided into several sections, each catering to different types of vendors. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

After nearly six years of being under construction, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) ambitious Palike Bazaar in Vijayanagar has opened its doors to the public. The underground, hi-tech, and air-conditioned market, modelled after New Delhi’s Palika Bazaar, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, August 25.

The project, which commenced in 2018, is built to house local vendors and small businesses in the area. “The Palike Bazaar aims to provide a modern and comfortable environment for vendors who previously had to endure harsh weather conditions while conducting their business on the streets,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said after inauguration.

According to BBMP officials, the initiative is part of a broader effort to establish various markets within the city limits, offering vendors a dedicated space to operate. The market boasts several key features that make it a first-of-its-kind in South India. Notably, it is the city’s first air-conditioned underground market, built at a cost of ₹13 crore. The bazaar is divided into several sections, each catering to different types of vendors. “Section 1” is designated as the Small Vendor Zone, housing 136 stalls, while “Section 2” is reserved for special vendors with 11 stalls. Additionally, the market includes nine general vendor zones, providing ample space for a variety of businesses.

To ensure the smooth operation of the market, 79 market officers have been appointed to oversee activities. The market is also equipped with public address systems installed at two key locations to facilitate communication. Safety has been a priority in the design of the market, with the installation of 250 street lights to enhance visibility and fire extinguishers strategically placed in all market areas, BBMP said in a statement.

“People have been urging for the Palike Bazaar for many years. This market will help the street vendors who were facing harsh weather conditions like sun, rain, and cold. Now, they can utilise this air-conditioned market where they can do their business without any worries,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also recalled his involvement in the early stages of the project, stating, “When I was Chief Minister in 2017, I had approved the project for ₹5 crores as requested by the M. Krishnappa, Vijayanagar MLA, which was his dream.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.