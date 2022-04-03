Bengaluru’s fame is not dependent only on its roads: Ashwath Narayan

Head of a start-up firm had tweeted about bad condition of roads in Karnataka and Telangana Government had invited him to State

Karnataka believes in competing globally; at the same time it does not underestimate the uniqueness of its neighbouring States, said C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT and Science and Technology.

The Minister was responding to Telangana Minister for Industry and Commerce and IT K.T Rama Rao’s tweet inviting start-ups in Bengaluru to move to Hyderabad.

Mr. Rao’s invitation came after Ravish Naresh, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Khatabook, a digital bookkeeping start-up, tweeted that roads in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout and Koramangala areas were poor and there were power cuts daily in the Silicon Valley of India.

“Pack your bags and move to Hyderabad. We have better physical infrastructure and equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is one of the best and getting in and out of the city is a breeze. More importantly, our government’s focus is on three mantras: innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth,’‘ Mr. Rama Rao tweeted.

Mr. Narayan, responding to the invitation by Telangana, said, “We are all Indians first. We are not intolerant of the progress of our neighbouring States. In India, every State has its own uniqueness. We firmly believe in entire India growing as one country.”

According to Mr. Narayan, Karnataka is known the world over as a city of start-ups, innovation, science and technology. The city has not earned this fame overnight. It has its own legacy which dates back to regime of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar who set the foundation for establishing IISc. in the city. Later, great scientific visionaries like Sir C.V. Raman, C.N.R. Rao, and Rajaramanna have contributed a lot to scientific and technological development.

“Considering all these, it is very much evident that Bengaluru’s fame is not dependent only on its’ roads,’‘ he retorted. However, he added, “I do not say the system is completely foolproof. Yes, there may be some loopholes. But, the Governments are making all efforts to make the system more accountable than ever.’‘