Bengaluru’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 1%

TPR in the week ending July 9 hit an eight-week low of 0.83%

After weeks of soaring cases and families burying their loved ones when COVID-19 had a grip on the city, there is finally some good news. The positivity rate in Bengaluru dropped below 1% for the week ending July 10.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) war room bulletin, the week ending July 9 (from July 3) saw a positivity rate of 0.83% for the first time in eight weeks. Compare this with the preceding weeks of the second wave of COVID-19 infections that caused unprecedented levels of devastation. During the week between May 15 and 21, the positivity rate was 22.11%. Subsequently, it saw a steady fall week on week, from 11.97% the following week to 1.05% for the period between June 26 to July 2.

Sunday’s bulletin showed that the positivity rate from July 4 to 10 was 0.86% against 4.32 lakh tests.

Significantly, these figures coincided with the phase of unlocking in the State. From July 5, there was a further easing of lockdown restrictions, wherein the State government permitted the opening of all shops, restaurants, malls, private offices and religious places till 9 p.m. All public transport has also been allowed to operate up to the seating capacity.

Giridhar R. Babu, professor and head of Life Course Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India, said the positivity rate was a reflection of the number of tests done and the circulation of the virus. “The test numbers are high, so this is good news. But it is not going to be the status forever, as we are seeing in Kerala and Maharashtra. So continued testing is important. We still need to enhance surveillance,” he said.

The main exit strategy, he said, is vaccination. “Currently, 50% or more have received one dose. This has to increase to the level of at least 75%. The number of people who have received two doses also should definitely increase. If at least 60% to 70% have received two doses, the number of cases during the next wave will be much lower,” he said, offering the example of the United Kingdom, where hospitalisation and deaths were lower.

Agencies remain alert

With more sectors, especially educational institutions, set to reopen, Prof. Babu warned that though children were less susceptible to severe infections, they could still be carriers. “Graded reopening of schools can be done only by vaccination of teachers, drivers, etc. If there is no safe bubble, children will be at risk,” he said.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) D. Randeep said testing numbers were kept consistently high, with the civic body’s numbers peaking at 90,000 also, and the numbers hovering between 55,000 and 60,000 after the unlock and during the lockdown, respectively. Caution taping was also reintroduced. The lockdown also ensured cross movement stopped. Though contact tracing was a bit curtailed this time, especially when the number of cases touched almost 25000 per day, immediate contact tracing was done. During the initial spike of deaths, people also got cautious and got tested and treated in time,” he said.

With Bengaluru currently ‘unlocked’, Mr. Randeep said COVID-appropriate behaviour (CAB) was much better this time, especially mask compliance, compared to the unlock after the first wave. “People realise this can’t be taken lightly. We have also reactivated the 54 teams of marshals for CAB enforcement, in addition to the 110 police stations enforcing the rules,” he said.

He added that the BBMP has not observed any large-scale mask violations. “We are not letting our guard down and surveillance is up. Our epidemiologists in each zone are observing new cases and conducting analysis to give us feedback in terms of where we need to focus. The second analysis is which wards triggered off wave two, so that we can focus on them closely. The third wave will be there, but we don’t know the quantum. We are trying to remain one step ahead,” he said.