Bengaluru’s COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 10%

Bengaluru

04 February 2022 22:18 IST

Karnataka on Friday reported 14,9 50 new cases of COVID-19 taking the overall tally to 38,75,724. Bengaluru Urban continued to witness a dip with 6,039 cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Bengaluru has reduced to single-digit number (9.17%), the lowest since January 8.

The number of daily new COVID cases in the State capital have fallen by 80% from the peak of 30,540 on January 20. There has been a drastic decline in active cases too with 51,645 in the city under treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

With 53 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 39,250. This is apart from 33 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 40,599 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 37,13,343. Active cases reduced to 1,23,098. While the positivity rate for the day reduced to 10.93%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.35%.

As many as 1,36,777 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,04,273 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,24,41,513.