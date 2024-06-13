Bengaluru’s anticipated double-decker flyover nears completion and is likely to open in June

The much-awaited double-decker flyover in Bengaluru has been almost completed and is ready for opening, say Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) officials.

A senior BMRCL official said the 3.3-km stretch from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board (CSB), along the Yellow Line (R.V. Road - Bommasandra), has almost been completed. “After a final inspection by the authorities concerned, it is expected to be thrown open for one-way traffic from Ragigudda to CSB on or after June 15,” official added.

The Yellow Line spans 16 stations and intersects the Green Line at R.V. Road station and the Pink Line at Jayadeva Hospital station. This line incorporates a metro-cum-road flyover stretching 3.13 km from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board, strategically designed to alleviate congestion at Central Silk Board junction.

Commercial operations on the 18.82-km Yellow Line are expected to commence by the end of this year.

The ₹330-crore double-decker flyover has a four-lane stretch at a height of eight metres above the ground, and a metro corridor at a height of 16 metres above the ground. The four-lane flyover and six lanes at grade level below the flyover — three lanes on each side — are expected to decongest the stretch.

At the double-decker flyover, the BMRCL is constructing five loops and ramps at the CSB junction, labeled A, B, C, D, and E.

Ramps A, B, and C will connect K.R. Puram and Hosur Road from the Ragigudda/BTM Layout side, while ramps D and E will link K.R. Puram to BTM Layout and Ragigudda. “Most of the work on ramps A, B, and C has been finished, with an anticipated opening in June. The construction of ramps D and E is expected to be completed by June 2025,” official said.

Main line testing begins on entire Yellow Line

The main line testing began on the entire Yellow Line on Thursday. This March, the BMRCL started conducting slow trial runs between Bommasandra and Bommanahalli. Now, the trial runs will extend across the entire Yellow Line, according to officials.

On February 14, the BMRCL received the first set of six coaches, which arrived at the Hebbagodi metro depot from China, and these are now undergoing multiple tests. According to officials, the signalling test is part of the mainline testing of the driverless trains.

