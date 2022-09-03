Bengaluru woman tries to pay cancellation charges for cab ride, loses ₹94,367

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 03, 2022 19:06 IST

Trying to pay the charges for a cancelled cab ride proved costly for a 34-year-old homemaker, after she lost ₹94,367 in a cyber fraud. 

The victim, Naziya G. Naik, from Agrahara Dasarahalli, had booked a cab online to visit her relatives, and later cancelled the trip. The driver asked her to pay the cancellation charges and she checked the customer care online and called the executive on the number mentioned.

The customer care executive offered to help her and sent her a link to download Anydesk [an application to provide remote access and control of a phone or computer] and to scan her debit card .

Ms. Naik followed the instructions and as soon as she scanned her debit card, a total of ₹94,367 was deducted. She tried to call the number but there was no response. Realizing that she was cheated, the victim approached the West Division cyber crime police and filed a complaint

The police are now on trying to track down the accused through the online transaction.

