Bengaluru woman takes to social media to trace missing techie husband, alleges money withdrawal from his account

A 37-year-old software engineer went missing mysteriously on August 4. His wife, Sreeparna Dutta, complained to the Kodigehalli police before raising her concern on the city police commissioner’s social media account seeking help to trace him.

According to the complaint, Vipin Gupta, working at an IT company in Manyata Tech Park and residing in an apartment in Tata Nagar with his wife and children, left home on a bike. Within a few minutes, a transaction of ₹1.8 lakh was made from his account before his phone switched off, his wife alleged. He never returned.

His worried wife, who waited for him for two days, filed a missing complaint with the jurisdictional Kodigehalli police. The police registered a missing complaint on August 6 and efforts are on to track him down.