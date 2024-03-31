GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru woman loses ₹6 lakh to person she befriended on social media

March 31, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old single mother complained to the Ramamurthynagar police that she was cheated by a person she befriended on Facebook with a business preposition and he made away with ₹6 lakh.

The victim, identified as Radhika from Sir M.V. Nagar, was living with her children and working in a private firm. She also created reels and uploaded them on social media as a hobby.

According to the complaint, In 2019 she came in contact with the accused, identified as Paramashivam from Tamil Nadu, who befriended her initially by liking her reels and chatting with her and even recording reels together. The accused later met the victim and proposed marriage, and even offered a business idea of buying a cab and renting it out to earn extra income.

The victim gave him ₹6 lakh following which the accused went incommunicado. After efforts to reach him failed, the victim came to know that the accused had been married in Tamil Nadu and she was cheated, said the police.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

