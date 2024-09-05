Bengaluru woman harassed by Ola auto driver over trip cancellation

A woman working at a private firm and her friend had a harrowing experience with an Ola autoriskaw driver in Bengaluru, after she booked two autos to get to her destination quickly but later cancelled one of the rides.

In a video of the incident recorded by the victim on her mobile phone, the auto driver can be seen behaving aggresively towards her for cancelling the trip and also abusing and threatening her with dire consequences.

The victim also alleged no response from Ola when she tried to raise a complaint online. She later shared her complaint on social media, prompting Bengaluru city police to respond. ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar also reacted to her post, assuring necessary action.

Recalling her experience, the victim said that she had booked two autos on Ola during peak hour on Wednesday (September 5, 2024). She got into the autorickshaw which came first and cancelled the second one.

“The other auto driver followed us, furious. Despite explaining the situation, he started shouting and hurling abuses,” she said in her post on X. “The driver went on to verbally abuse us and make derogatory comments. I began recording, which enraged him further. When I mentioned reporting him, he challenged me, showing no fear of consequences,” she added.

“Our only fault was booking two autos to ensure my friend didn’t miss her class. In Bangalore, autos often cancel rides or demand extra money. The argument could have been tolerated, but the driver’s threats and assault crossed a line,” she said.

“I’ve never felt this unsafe in Bangalore. Ola must take immediate and strict action. I’ll be attaching videos and the receipt of the ride as proof. I also have my auto driver’s number as a witness if needed,” she wrote. “Things escalated when he tried to snatch my phone. I resisted, and he slapped me in front of my auto driver, who did nothing, and bystanders who remained passive. Despite this, he continued his threats, saying he’d beat me with his slippers too.” she added.

“Thankfully, my driver managed to get us away, but Ola’s response has been disappointing. After reporting the incident via the app, we received only an automated reply. Attempts to reach their support line failed, leaving us frustrated and helpless,” the woman said.

