Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman ends life, records video explaining why

A representational photo. The deceased became close to a man who allegedly began recording videos of her.

A representational photo. The deceased became close to a man who allegedly began recording videos of her.

A 35-year-old woman ended her life after allegedly being blackmailed by her male friend with private videos.

The deceased, Chamundeshwari, was a resident of Ejipura Main Road. She was married and has two children. She worked in a beauty parlour.

According to the police, Chamundeshwari came in contact with the accused, Mallikarjuna, at the work place.

The duo became close friends, and the accused allegedly began recording videos of her. Later, the accused allegedly threatened to make the videos public if Chamundeshwari did not give him money.

Unable to arrange the money and fearing exposure of her relationship with Mallikarjuna, the deceased ended her life. She left a video clip to explain why she took the extreme step.

Based on the video clip, police registered a case of blackmail and extortion against Mallikarjuna who is absconding.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help by calling 104)


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bangalore
crime
cyber crime
Related Articles
Murugha Mutt seer has committed unpardonable crime: Yediyurappa
4 attacked for trying to protect girl from harassment in Belagavi
Co-operative society director among five arrested for cheating investors
CCB arrest rowdy trying to sell country-made pistol
Two arrested, electronic gadgets worth ₹1.68 crore stolen from container truck recovered in Kadapa
Gang arrested for robbing 60 mobile phones
Woman held for stealing gold from shop
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2022 12:43:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-woman-ends-life-records-video-explaining-why-blackmail-video/article66111482.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY