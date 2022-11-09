Bengaluru woman ends life, records video explaining why

The 35-year-old woman was married and has two children

A representational photo. The deceased became close to a man who allegedly began recording videos of her.

A 35-year-old woman ended her life after allegedly being blackmailed by her male friend with private videos.

The deceased, Chamundeshwari, was a resident of Ejipura Main Road. She was married and has two children. She worked in a beauty parlour.

According to the police, Chamundeshwari came in contact with the accused, Mallikarjuna, at the work place.

The duo became close friends, and the accused allegedly began recording videos of her. Later, the accused allegedly threatened to make the videos public if Chamundeshwari did not give him money.

Unable to arrange the money and fearing exposure of her relationship with Mallikarjuna, the deceased ended her life. She left a video clip to explain why she took the extreme step.

Based on the video clip, police registered a case of blackmail and extortion against Mallikarjuna who is absconding.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help by calling 104)