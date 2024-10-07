GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru woman dies of electrocution after coming in contact with a snapped conductor on city outskirts 

This is the second instance of death by electrocution due to snapping of an electrical conductor within Bescom jurisdiction in the last one year.

Updated - October 07, 2024 06:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The 55-year-old homemaker woman was washing clothes when the electrical conductor snapped due to a technical fault. Image for representation.

The 55-year-old homemaker woman was washing clothes when the electrical conductor snapped due to a technical fault. Image for representation. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A 55-year-old woman died in Tavarekere, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. after an electric wire snapped and fell on her on Monday (October 7, 2024) morning, according to police reports.

The woman has been identified as Manjamma, a homemaker in Tavarekere. Sources in Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) said that Manjamma was washing clothes when the electrical conductor snapped due to a technical fault.

Watch | Why do so many electrical accidents happen in Bengaluru?

Bescom’s claim

Bescom sources claimed that once the wire snapped, “the woman panicked and fell directly on the wire.” While the electrical flow in the wire was supposed to trip as soon as it snapped, that did not happen as the wire fell on a concrete road, the source said.

This is the second instance of death by electrocution due to snapping of an electrical conductor within Bescom jurisdiction in the last one year.

Related Stories

Earlier incident

In November, 2023, a 23-year-old woman and her baby had died in Kadugodi in Bengaluru after an electrical conductor snapped and fell on them in the early hours of the morning. After public outrage around the incident, Energy Minister K.J. George ordered several investigations into the matter and said that the recommendations from those investigations would be implemented to avoid future accidents.

While Bescom is awaiting the post-mortem report before further actions, the Tavarekere police have booked a case against the power utility under Section 106 of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita based on a complaint filed by the husband of the deceased.

Published - October 07, 2024 05:54 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / electricity production and distribution / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.