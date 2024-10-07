Bengaluru woman dies of electrocution after coming in contact with a snapped conductor on city outskirts 

A 55-year-old woman died in Tavarekere, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. after an electric wire snapped and fell on her on Monday (October 7, 2024) morning, according to police reports.

The woman has been identified as Manjamma, a homemaker in Tavarekere. Sources in Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) said that Manjamma was washing clothes when the electrical conductor snapped due to a technical fault.

Bescom’s claim

Bescom sources claimed that once the wire snapped, “the woman panicked and fell directly on the wire.” While the electrical flow in the wire was supposed to trip as soon as it snapped, that did not happen as the wire fell on a concrete road, the source said.

This is the second instance of death by electrocution due to snapping of an electrical conductor within Bescom jurisdiction in the last one year.

Earlier incident

In November, 2023, a 23-year-old woman and her baby had died in Kadugodi in Bengaluru after an electrical conductor snapped and fell on them in the early hours of the morning. After public outrage around the incident, Energy Minister K.J. George ordered several investigations into the matter and said that the recommendations from those investigations would be implemented to avoid future accidents.

While Bescom is awaiting the post-mortem report before further actions, the Tavarekere police have booked a case against the power utility under Section 106 of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita based on a complaint filed by the husband of the deceased.