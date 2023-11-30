Bengaluru woman accidentally falls into lift pit, dies

November 30, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - Bengaluru

A 50-year-old domestic help was killed on the spot after she slipped into the lift pit of an apartment where she was working on Sunday morning.

The deceased, Sakamma, came to the basement of the apartment around 5 a.m. and pressed the lift button to go to the second floor where she had to work. Sakamma was working as domestic help for the last five years, the police said.

Due to a technical problem, the lift got stuck in the middle but the door opened. Thinking that the lift had come, Sakamma stepped in and crashed into the 10-ft deep pit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents woke up to the sound and rushed to her help. With the help of others, the residents pulled her out and rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her as brought dead.

The Subramanyapura police have registered a case of negligence and are awaiting the report from the electricity inspectorate for further procedure.

This is the second such recent incident involving a lift. On Monday, a 40-year-old woman working as a manager for a telecom company sustained grievous injuries when her legs got stuck in a lift due to a technical issue in Divyashree towers on Bannerghatta Road.

The injured, Kavitha, was taking the lift from the basement. She felt a jolt and the next moment, her legs were stuck between the lift cabin and the wall. She screamed for help, profusely bleeding. People rushed to her help and switched off the lift before alerting the Fire and Emergency Services. The rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted her to a private hospital, where she was admitted in the ICU for surgery.

Based on the complaint by Shivaprasad Jayaram, brother of the victim, the Sudduguntepalya police have registered a case under sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 338 (grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently) of the IPC against the building owners, the maintenance company, and the lift company.

The police have advised people to be careful while taking the lift and double check for safety.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.