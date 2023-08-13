Bengaluru witnesses drop in tomato prices, bringing relief to consumers

August 13, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

After a peak of over ₹180 per kilo of tomatoes, there has been a noticeable downward trend in Bengaluru over the last few days. Tomato prices have now fallen to ₹60-₹80 per kg. This provides a much-needed relief to households.

Vendors attribute the decline to enhanced tomato production in Andhra Pradesh and significant cultivation areas in Karnataka like Kolar, Nagamanagala, Malavalli, and Mandya.

“Over the past four days, we’ve observed a favorable decline in prices, indicating a positive trend. Tomatoes are currently priced at a wholesale range of ₹45 to ₹60 per kg, with many being sold at ₹60 to ₹80 per kg in the markets and shops. Our tomato supply, sourced from Kolar and various regions of Andhra Pradesh, has seen a boost, with around 80,000 fresh boxes arriving in a day. This surge in supply corresponds to an increase in production,” Venkatesh H., a manager at a retail grocer chain company in the city, said.

Another significant factor contributing to the decrease in tomato prices within the city is the improvement of crop in Nashik, Maharashtra. “The crop loss in Nashik earlier had prompted the North-Eastern States and various other regions across the country to rely on tomatoes from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and this had increased the price here in Karnataka,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

“However, the situation has evolved, as there has been an uptick in production not only in Maharashtra but also in other parts of the country. This shift is anticipated to result in a reduction in prices soon,” he added.

Kiran Prasad, a vegetable vendor in BTM Layout, noted, “Just two days ago, tomatoes were priced at ₹65 per kg, but today they’ve decreased to ₹50 per kg, and it’s likely to continue dropping. Notably, the quality has significantly improved. During the previous month’s tomato price surge, the quality was quite poor, but now it’s markedly better.”

Even in online grocery applications, there has been a reduction in prices. On a well-known grocery app, local tomatoes are currently priced at ₹75 per kg, whereas hybrid tomatoes are available at ₹70 per kg.

According to Horticulture Department officials, the tomato growing regions are currently bustling with kharif crops, and certain farmers have already commenced harvesting fresh yields. In the days ahead, officials project a rise in tomato stocks, with an expected drop in tomato prices by the end of the month.

Last month, the prices of tomato breached the ₹180 per kg mark in retail shops in Bengaluru owing to scarcity in its supply. Nashik in Maharashtra and Kolar in the State, which house the largest tomato markets in Asia, reported huge crop loss in the previous crop cycle due to untimely rains and the leaf curl disease.

