March 12, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru has a population of 14 million people (1.4 crore), with a traffic density of 827 vehicles per 1,000 persons, which is the highest for any city in India. The vehicle to population ratio is 1:1, and it is growing exponentially.

“In 2024, Bengaluru witnessed 429 fatal accidents. Around 10% of the total fatalities were at Devanahalli due to the high speeds on the elevated corridor. This is followed by Kengeri due to the NICE Road,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.N. Anucheth, while addressing a roads safety campaign organised by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) on March 12.

In 2023, among the 914 fatalities, 74% were people on two-wheelers while 21% were pedestrians. Alarmingly, 60% of those affected were aged 60 or above, he informed.

At the event, organised during National Safety Month 2024, he highlighted the various measures taken by the Bengaluru police to enhance traffic management, curb accidents, and bolster road safety across the city.

The city traffic police are working on implementing advanced technologies, such as AI, Big Data and IOT based solutions, to optimise traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance safety.

Mr. Anucheth said that some of the major tech enhancements and initiatives that will be implemented, or are under implementation, are AI-based adaptive signals to reduce delay at junctions, AI-based enforcement, user-friendly digital platforms to report violations and check traffic updates, and collaboration with research and educational institutions for innovative solutions.

“Our primary goal is to understand the dynamics of congestion – its causes, locations, and mitigation strategies. To achieve this, we’ve developed ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management), a system that harnesses data from diverse sources to monitor congestion patterns.

“By categorising traffic flow into moderate, high, and severe, we can respond promptly to a given situation. Certain junctions, like Hebbal, witness severe congestion consistently.”

Citing an example, Mr. Anucheth said, “Hebbal records a staggering 90,000 vehicles passing through in a three-hour window from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, likely one of the highest globally. Leveraging our advancements, we can now disseminate real-time road conditions via map-based services, FM radio, and social media platforms to mitigate traffic congestion.”

He requested the BCIC to utilise its good offices to influence Bengaluru’s industrial sectors towards fostering a culture of road safety and incentivising adherence to safety protocols while highlighting the pressing challenges faced by the traffic infrastructure and the various solutions that the department is working on.

Dr. S. Devarajan, President-BCIC said, “The ever-increasing traffic congestion in Bengaluru is posing a great challenge to the traffic management system in the city. Bengaluru currently has the largest number of privately owned vehicles for any city in India. The significant improvement in the city’s traffic, as a result of several initiatives undertaken by the Bengaluru Police, is commendable. BCIC is fully supportive of the traffic police across all fronts. BCIC is committed to partnering with all our members to enhance last-mile connectivity, thereby promoting the usage of metro services among employees, an effort that could result in reducing vehicles on the roads.”

