Bengaluru will get doppler weather radar, says Jitendra Singh

Published - July 22, 2024 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

One C-band doppler weather radar will be installed at Bengaluru this year, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Science and Technology, has said.

Dr. Singh was responding to Union Minister of State and Bengaluru North MP Shobha Karandlaje’s request to install a doppler weather radar in Bengaluru.

“I have been informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that one C-band doppler weather radar having operational range of 250 km is going to be installed at Bengaluru this year itself to strengthen the early warning system benefitting numerous stakeholders and the public,” Dr. Singh said in a letter to Ms. Karandlaje.

He added that the site for the radar installation had already been identified and discussions are on with the State government towards acquiring it.

“The proposed radar will not only help protect infrastructure during natural disasters but also significantly enhance the accuracy of weather forecasts and provide early warning of severe weather conditions,” Dr. Singh stated.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Singh on June 26, Ms. Karandlaje said she would like to draw his attention to the urgent need of Bengaluru for the doppler weather radar.

“Humble gratitude to Union Minister Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji for recognising the importance of this technology for Bengaluru. The new radar will provide accurate weather predictions and early warnings, crucial for protecting our infrastructure, economy & the lives of our people,” Ms. Karandlaje posted on X (formerly Twitter).

