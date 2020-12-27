Bengaluru will get a circular metro under Phase III

BMRCL is planning to extend its network from Hebbal to J.P. Nagar under Phase III

The city will get a circular metro on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is planning to extend the metro network from Hebbal to J.P. Nagar under Phase III. The BMRCL is contemplating taking up the project under private public partnership (PPP) model.

Another corridor proposed under Phase III is from Magadi Road toll gate, that is from the existing Hosahalli station, to Kadabagere. The total length of both the corridors is 42 km.

The BMRCL has assigned the work to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) to the Rail India Technical and Economical Service Limited (RITES). The annual report for 2019-20 states that the consultant for DPR has been asked to analyse various options regarding the type of metro system and viability of PPP models. The DPR report is likely to be available in the first quarter of 2021.

Ajay Seth, MD, BMRCL told The Hindu that with almost 175 km, the metro network (Phase I, Phase II, II A&B) will provide synergy, and a large population of the city will get benefited, leading to good ridership. “PPP model appears a feasible option. It will free up government's efforts for Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and Multi Modal Integration (MMI), while the private partner takes up construction and operations. PPP appears necessary to establish rail-based public transport of about 500 km in the city (Metro, MetroNeo, Suburban) by 2035,” he said.

On the proposed two alignments, he said the commercial development along the western part of ORR is relatively less. Residential developments are significant, though not the high-rise type. In the Magadi Road area, residential development is large. “By completing the full circle of ORR and the remaining one radial (Magadi Road), significant synergies and travel options are expected,” said Mr. Seth.

Responding to a suggestion from the Indian Institute of Science on building an Inner Ring Metro to ease traffic in the Central Business District (CBD), Mr. Seth said, “Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Bengaluru, prepared by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport, has suggested such a network. However, its feasibility depends on very good success in Transit Oriented Development (ToD) in core parts of the city along existing, under-construction and proposed ORR-airport metro corridors.”