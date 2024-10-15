ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru weather: Students arrive late to schools and colleges, many miss classes due to incessant rains

Updated - October 15, 2024 02:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Slow-moving traffic in Bengaluru city limits saw school vehicles getting stuck, and children arriving late to classes; most parents took children to school in their own vehicles.

The Hindu Bureau

Lending a hand: A school van got stuck on a flooded road owing to heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon in Bengaluru.

Attendance of students in schools and colleges in Bengaluru was low on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) following incessant overnight rains that lashed the city.

As the heavy downpour continued in the morning, students struggled to step out of their homes to go to schools and colleges, thus remaining absent from classrooms.

Due to Dasara holidays, many State-board government and private schools are set to resume classes from October 21, 2024. Hence, only institutions under central boards like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and others functioned.

Bengaluru weather: Several parts of city receive overnight rains, IMD forecasts light to moderate showers

Owing to the rainfall, most parents took their children to school in their own vehicles. Slow-moving traffic in the city limits saw school vehicles getting stuck in traffic. As a result, children arrived late in some schools.

“Every day I used to send my son to school by auto. But even the auto did not come today because of the continuous rain. So, I dropped him off to school in the car,” said Harikumar, a parent from Banashankari II Stage.

“The number of students attending classes is low due to the heavy rains. Fewer number of students have come even in school vehicles. The rains may stop in the afternoon. We will continue to take classes for the students who have come,” said the Headmistress of a private school in Basavanagudi.

The number of students who turned up to colleges, including Pre-University colleges, degree, engineering and others institutions across the city, was also low.

“Induction programmes for my daughter, who has been admitted to first year engineering course this year, began on Monday (October 14, 2024), and regular classes will start on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). So I took her in an auto in the rain and dropped her to college,” said Mahalakshmi, a parent from Vijayanagar.

“It has been raining continuously since night and it has not stopped even at 10 a.m. Also, there are signs of rain throughout the day. Buses are not available on time. So, I have decided not to go to college today,” said Tarun, a degree student.

