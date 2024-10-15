Bengaluru weather: Several parts of city receive overnight rains, IMD forecasts light to moderate showers

Bengaluru received overnight rains extending onto Tuesday (October 15, 2024) morning.

As per IMD data, Bengaluru city received 16.2 mm rainfall and the HAL airport station received 8.6 mm for the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday.

The IMD has forecast that the light to moderate rain with thunder showers will lash the city.

“Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain and thunder showers, heavy at times very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 25°C and 20°C respectively,” states the local forecast for Bengaluru city and the neighbourhood for the next 24 hours which was issued by the IMD at 9 a.m.