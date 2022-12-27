ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru voters’ data ‘theft’: BBMP blacklists Chilume NGO

December 27, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A month after the alleged voters’ data theft by the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust came to light, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday blacklisted the organisation.

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath in an order said that the NGO, which was conducting a house-to-house survey to help create awareness about Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) earlier, is now barred from service and procurement tender survey or campaigns of the civic body.

In March, 2018, permission was granted by the BBMP to the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust for house-to-house visits to create awareness towards making online applications via the voters’ helpline mobile app.

This November 2, the BBMP revoked the trust’s permission to carry out the SVEEP campaign after receiving several complaints from residents that the NGO was collecting personal details, while conducting door-to-door surveys by deputing field-level workers.

The trust has been accused of collecting personal information of voters, with its members posing as BBMP officials in some cases.

