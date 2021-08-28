Bengaluru vaccine mela: Civic body hits 96% of target set

Bengaluru

28 August 2021 01:39 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was able to achieve 96% of the targeted COVID-19 vaccine administration during the one-day vaccination mela on Friday. Of the targeted 1.25 lakh doses, by 7.30 p.m. around 1.2 lakh doses had been administered at government-run healthcare facilities.

Another 44,663 doses were administered at private healthcare facilities. In all, as many as 1.64 lakh people received the shot.

Going by the target set and doses administered, four zones achieved about 100% or more of their target — Bommanahalli (121%), West (103%), South (101%), and East (100%). While Mahadevapura achieved 85% of the target set, Rajarajeshwarinagar achieved 75%, and Yelahanka 74%. Dasarahalli zone achieved the least with just 69%.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) D. Randeep said that because of heavy rains after 1 p.m., the civic body was not able to meet the target in Yelahanka, while in Dasarahalli a large stock of Covaxin remained unused.

Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta chaired a virtual meeting with the heads of commercial establishments, industries, hotels and restaurant associations, and other organisations a day after it was decided that employees and staff members of these establishments must be vaccinated. He said that 74% of the eligible population in the city have been given the first dose of vaccine, while 26% have been fully vaccinated.

Every day, around 400 doses of vaccine are being supplied to each of the 198 wards in the city, and around 80,000 people are being vaccinated in total, he said, adding that there was no vaccine shortage.