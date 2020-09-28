Bengaluru Urban sees sudden dip in COVID-19 cases

28 September 2020 22:31 IST

On Monday, recoveries outnumbered new cases

A day after recording the highest single-day spike with 4,217 cases on Sunday, Bengaluru Urban saw a 36% reduction in cases on Monday. With 2,722 new cases, the total in the district rose to 2,23,569.

With 2,805 discharges in Bengaluru Urban, recoveries outnumbered new cases on Monday. A similar trend was observed in the State that saw 7,509 discharges and 6,892 new cases.

While the total number of cases rose to 5,82,458, discharges stood at 4,69,750. Active cases touched 1,04,048 on Monday. Of these, 822 patients are being monitored in ICUs.

Advertising

Advertising

The State also saw a decline in the number of deaths with 59 persons succumbing to the infection. With this, the toll has gone up to 8,641, including 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

As many as 58,862 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 25,217 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 47,18,722.

Meanwhile, members of the Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Contractual Employees’ Forum, who are on an indefinite strike since September 24, claimed that the dip in numbers was due to their strike.

Over 30,000 employees affiliated to these associations have stopped work demanding pay parity and COVID-19 incentives.