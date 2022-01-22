Bengaluru Urban sees dip in fresh COVID cases

Bengaluru

22 January 2022 22:49 IST

State reports 42,470 fresh cases, 26 deaths

After reporting nearly 30,000 COVID-19 cases for the last few days, Bengaluru Urban on Saturday recorded a sharp dip with 17,266 new cases. Overall, 42,470 new cases were reported in the State taking the total to 34,67,472.

With 26 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 38,563. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 35,140 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 30,98,432. The State now has 3,30,447 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 19.33%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.06%.

As many as 2,19,699 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,70,637 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,03,34,514.