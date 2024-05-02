Bengaluru Urban recorded a maximum of 41.1°C on May 2: KSNDMC data

May 02, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) district-wise minimum and maximum temperatures recorded from 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, to 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, showed that Bengaluru Urban recorded a maximum of 41.1 °C and a minimum of 24.3°C.

However, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) observation data recorded at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday stated that the three stations—Bengaluru City, Kempegowda International Airport, and HAL airport — had a maximum of 38.2 °C, 39.1 °C and 38.2°C respectively, while the minimum recorded temperature was 25.5°C, 26.3°C and 25°C respectively.

The variation between the KSNDMC data and IMD’s data is because the former has more observatories when compared to the latter.

“IMD records data only in three locations, whereas our data is captured from 18 locations. We are able to capture local factors and we are able to get more diverse data and more variability,” said a KSNDMC official.

This was on a day when many parts of Bengaluru received rain on Thursday evening after a parched five months and seven days.

The IMD local forecast for Bengaluru City and neighbourhood issued on Thursday at 6 p.m. states that for the next 36 hours, there would be a partly cloudy sky and maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 39°C and 25°C respectively.

