Bengaluru Urban gets 50% more rains than normal

After a dry September, Bengaluru has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data from the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru Urban received 156.6 mm of rainfall from October 1 to October 21, compared to the normal 104.6 mm, marking a 50% increase. Bengaluru Rural received 136.4 mm during the same period, against the normal 109.9 mm, showing a 24% rise.

Bengaluru city alone recorded 247 mm of rainfall, significantly higher than the normal 120 mm. HAL Airport received 228 mm of rainfall, exceeding the normal by 99 mm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city has been experiencing consistent rainfall since the onset of the northeast monsoon on October 15.

For the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Bengaluru city recorded 61.9 mm of rainfall, while HAL Airport saw 41.8 mm. In the nine hours between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Bengaluru city received an additional 5.5 mm of rainfall, HAL Airport recorded 0.3 mm, and Kempegowda International Airport had no recorded rainfall.

The forecast for Bengaluru and surrounding areas, issued by the IMD at 6 p.m., predicts a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers likely. Heavy rainfall is expected during the night and early morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29°C and 20°C, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.