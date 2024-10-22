ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru Urban gets 50% more rains than normal

Published - October 22, 2024 06:08 am IST - Bengaluru:

Bengaluru city alone recorded 247 mm of rainfall, significantly higher than the normal 120 mm

The Hindu Bureau

A flooded road in HSR Layout in Bengaluru on October 21. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

After a dry September, Bengaluru has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data from the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru Urban received 156.6 mm of rainfall from October 1 to October 21, compared to the normal 104.6 mm, marking a 50% increase. Bengaluru Rural received 136.4 mm during the same period, against the normal 109.9 mm, showing a 24% rise.

Bengaluru city alone recorded 247 mm of rainfall, significantly higher than the normal 120 mm. HAL Airport received 228 mm of rainfall, exceeding the normal by 99 mm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city has been experiencing consistent rainfall since the onset of the northeast monsoon on October 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Bengaluru city recorded 61.9 mm of rainfall, while HAL Airport saw 41.8 mm. In the nine hours between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Bengaluru city received an additional 5.5 mm of rainfall, HAL Airport recorded 0.3 mm, and Kempegowda International Airport had no recorded rainfall.

The forecast for Bengaluru and surrounding areas, issued by the IMD at 6 p.m., predicts a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers likely. Heavy rainfall is expected during the night and early morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29°C and 20°C, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US