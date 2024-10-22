GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru Urban gets 50% more rains than normal

Bengaluru city alone recorded 247 mm of rainfall, significantly higher than the normal 120 mm

Published - October 22, 2024 06:08 am IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
A flooded road in HSR Layout in Bengaluru on October 21.

A flooded road in HSR Layout in Bengaluru on October 21. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

After a dry September, Bengaluru has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall in October.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru Urban received 156.6 mm of rainfall from October 1 to October 21, compared to the normal 104.6 mm, marking a 50% increase. Bengaluru Rural received 136.4 mm during the same period, against the normal 109.9 mm, showing a 24% rise.

Bengaluru city alone recorded 247 mm of rainfall, significantly higher than the normal 120 mm. HAL Airport received 228 mm of rainfall, exceeding the normal by 99 mm.

The city has been experiencing consistent rainfall since the onset of the northeast monsoon on October 15.

For the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Bengaluru city recorded 61.9 mm of rainfall, while HAL Airport saw 41.8 mm. In the nine hours between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Bengaluru city received an additional 5.5 mm of rainfall, HAL Airport recorded 0.3 mm, and Kempegowda International Airport had no recorded rainfall.

The forecast for Bengaluru and surrounding areas, issued by the IMD at 6 p.m., predicts a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers likely. Heavy rainfall is expected during the night and early morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29°C and 20°C, respectively.

Published - October 22, 2024 06:08 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.