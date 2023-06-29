June 29, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner (DC) is facing allegations of violating a High Court (HC) order after he failed to meet the stipulated deadline to complete proceedings in connection with issuance of khata of a private plot at Vaderahalli in Yelahanka.

After hearing the writ petition, the HC ordered the DC, who is the second respondent in the case, to complete the proceedings within 45 days. The order was passed on March 28.

But, the DC is yet to complete the work, sources claimed. The owner of the plot of land is planning to file a contempt petition against the DC.

Background of case

The land, measuring 20 guntas, is situated on survey number 36. It was purchased by former defence personnel S. Krishnamurthy in 1995 from a woman, identified as Rudramma.

In 1979, the then Assistant Commissioner granted the land to Rudramma. At present, the land is owned by K Mohan Babu who inherited the land after the demise of his father S. Krishnamurthy.

When Krishnamurthy had applied for khata several years ago, the revenue officials said an investigation should be conducted on the nature of the original deed under which 25 people were granted land by the government.

Mr. Babu claimed that revenue officials kept delaying the matter, and the khata remained elusive even after the death of his father.

In 2017, despite a court directing Bengaluru Urban DC to dispose of the case, nothing materialised. However, many others, who bought land from the original grantees, were given khatas.

For the last six years, Mr. Babu has been running from pillar to post to secure the khata, without which land can be deemed to be owned by the government and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has proposed the same for acquisition for formation of Dr. K. Shivarama Karanth Layout.

Mr. Babu alleged that a few months ago, some brokers in the premises of the DC’s office demanded ₹15 lakh to settle the matter.

Dayananda K.A., DC, Bengaluru Urban, pleaded ignorance. “I am, so far, not aware of the case. I will look into the details, and resolve the problem soon,” he said.