Bengaluru: two PHC staff members caught faking swab collections

Two Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contract employees at a Primary Health Centre in Kodigehalli were suspended on Saturday after they were caught manipulating COVID-19 testing kits.

The two staff members were allegedly sending swabs to laboratories without actually taking any nasal or oral samples from people, said police officials. They were doing this in an attempt to meet the testing targets. A video clip of them manipulating the data was uploaded on Twitter sparking outrage with many questioning the validity of the BBMP’s testing data.

The incident occurred when Dr. Premanand had stepped out of the PHC. Civic officials suspended the duo - identified as Mohan and Nagaraj - and lodged a complaint with the Kodigehalli police station. “We have filed an FIR against them for providing false information and criminal breach of trust,” said a police officer. They had been working at the PHC for the past 10 months.

“They were caught on a mobile phone camera putting random swab testing sticks into vial without taking samples and testing. Four others were also heard talking in the background. They have been identified as ASHA workers Kusuma, Prema and Padma and a staff member, Ashok."