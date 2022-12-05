Bengaluru Traffic Police tries traffic signal synchronisation 

December 05, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have begun the much-anticipated traffic signal synchronisation in the city from the last one week at feasible junctions. Under this, the green light timing in a series of intersections will be matched in a way to reduce the stop time for motorists.

The BTP officials said that this technique might have brought down the waiting time at signals by at least 30 to 40%. On Monday, the synchronisation was carried out on a 1 kilometre stretch on Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Kamakya junction and Ittamadu junction via Kathriguppe junction in the evening.

In the last few days, synchronisation has also been tried in Jayanagar 4th Block from Geetha junction to Canara Bank junction, on J. C. Road from Minerval Circle to Town Hall, on Rajkumar Road from 10th Cross to the entrance of Rajajinagar.

“We have been trying it (signal synchronisation) and it has given us pretty positive results. Earlier there used to be waiting time at every signal invariably, but now the commuters can pass at least two to three signals on a stretch without waiting. In this stretch on ORR, the average cycle took around two to two and a half minutes to clear, but with this, an average of 70 – 80 seconds are being saved for road users,” said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (Traffic), West division.