Bengaluru Traffic Police to launch Telegram-based chatbot for public to report accidents to enhance emergency care 

January 28, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

In case of an accident, the first hour after the trauma is referred to as the golden period as emergency care is critical to the victims during that time. In order to enhance this emergency medical care, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is working on developing a chatbot where the public can report accidents.

The BTP already has a Telegram-based mobile application (Field Officer BOT) which is used by field officers for updates about road conditions like accidents, tree falls, flooding, and even traffic congestion. The photos taken and uploaded on the mobile application automatically goes to the backend, which then helps in ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management), an initiative of the BTP.

“This helps us disseminate information on X for the public,” said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.

Speaking about the chatbot for the public, he told The Hindu, “We are working on a similar bot for the public to upload photos of accidents as and when they see it. They can upload it with the location and landmark which will help our officers reach there faster. Instead of uploading it on social media, they can do it on this platform so that we get to know about it immediately.”

While the public can eventually also report on road conditions through the bot, the initial priority would be reporting accidents. “This it to improve emergency medical care,” Mr. Anucheth said.

The bot will be available on Telegram as there is no provision yet to use WhatsApp for government services. The bot is expected to be functional shortly.

The traffic police currently have an app called BTP Public Eye, which is also available on their website and on X, where the public can report traffic violations by uploading the vehicle number, the time, the location, and a picture of the violation. The initiative is widely popular, especially on X.

