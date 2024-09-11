Bengaluru traffic police to get no offs during festival season

To tackle work pressure during the festival season, the city traffic police have been instructed that they will not be entitled to any offs for the next 10 days. In a review meeting held recently, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.N. Anucheth has informed his staff that no weekly off or incident off will be given unless it amounts to a medical emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is in response to the additional work for the festival season for the next 10 days where the city traffic police will be deployed to neighbouring districts for traffic management, he said.

In addition, pulling up traffic policemen on ground zero for showing a lackadaisical attitude on duty, Mr. Anucheth has instructed the police personnel not to sit cross legged on their motorcycle on duty. Many police personnel according to the advisory are seen sitting on parked bikes and booking cases or while on special drives, the advisory said, adding that this should not be repeated as the force is known for discipline and integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police personnel should wear caps and reflective jackets compulsorily, the advisory stated. The Cobra traffic patrolling police personnel should keep their tabs switched on while on duty and any negligence on their part who should act as first responders for any eventuality, will be considered seriously, it added.

While some senior police officials welcomed the advisory, many police personnel vented their frustration over more work and no offs.

“We have instructed all the traffic police personnel to follow the orders strictly for self discipline to enforce discipline among the road users,” Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP, East (Traffic), said.

Even though there are fixed work hours, many personnel working on the ground end up doing over 10 hours invariably. The work pressure has increased after Home Minister G. Parameshwara, during a senior police officers’ meet, asked for more traffic police presence at junctions to manage traffic and keep an eye on violations, which according to Dr. Parameshwara, will reduce drastically due to police presence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.