Bengaluru traffic police raise red flag over narrow Gandhi Bazaar Main Road

The redoing of Gandhi Bazaar Main Road is almost completed, and it is expected to be inaugurated in a month. However, voices of protest against the project persist. The city’s traffic police have expressed concern over the narrowing of the road carriageway, especially between Gandhi Bazaar Circle and Karanji Anjaneya Circle, since it might prove to be a challenge during emergency situations.

The stretch was supposed to be “pedestrian only” with wide footpaths, but the pedestrianisation plan seems to have been dropped.

Road width

The Gandhi Bazaar Main Road, which used to see over 5,000 vehicles during peak hours before the work began, now doesn’t have a uniform road width. The stretch from Tagore Circle to Gandhi Bazaar Circle is wide, but the road narrows to 23 feet (2 lanes) from Gandhi Bazaar Circle to Karanji Anjaneya Temple and widens again.

“It is a standard practice that the width of the road carriageway has to be uniform. Now that the road has been narrowed to two lanes in the middle portion, there are concerns over handling emergency situations, like if a vehicle breaks down or there is congestion,” said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru.

Traffic police sources said twice, ambulances had got stuck in the narrow stretch. Given that there are several houses and shops on the stretch, this is a concern.

Permission not sought

No permission was sought from the Bengaluru Traffic Police to narrow the road carriageway, sources said. “Our approval was only sought post-facto. The only permission that was sought was to white-top the road, which we gave. That did not say anything of the road carriageway being narrowed,” a senior official said.

N.S. Mukunda of Bengaluru Praja Vedike, a resident of the area who has been opposing some aspects of the project, alleged that there has been no transparency from day one.

“Though public consultation was held, all objections were railroaded and not considered. The narrowing of the road carriageway is expected to create congestion not only on the road but also on adjoining residential bylanes. The narrowing also poses risks in case of any emergency,” he said.

Abutting trees

However, Lokesh M, Chief Engineer (Projects), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, said the width of the carriageway of the road was not uniform due to abutting trees. “We have only ensured a uniform road carriageway of 23 feet with wide footpaths for street vendors and pedestrians,” he said, adding all stakeholders were consulted before the project commenced.

Pedestrianisation unlikely

Following intense opposition from the residents and local businesses, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has tentatively dropped the proposal for pedestrianisation of the stretch between Gandhi Bazaar Circle and Karanji Anjaneya Circle. “There has been opposition to pedestrianising this stretch of the road. I have asked DULT to reconsider their proposal, and they have yet to come back to us. A decision favouring people’s sentiments will be taken in this regard,” local MLA Uday Garudachar said.

Widen the road, demand residents

Residents have also been demanding that the road be widened again to at least 40 feet. “The carriageway was reduced as the road stretch was supposed to be pedestrianised, and ample space was earmarked for pedestrians and street vendors. Now that the pedestrianisation proposal has been dropped, we demand that the road carriageway be widened to at least 40 feet again,” Mr. Mukunda said.

