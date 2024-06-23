ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru Traffic Police launch special drive, book over 800 cases against erring autorickshaw drivers

Published - June 23, 2024 01:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The West Division traffic police on Saturday launched a special drive against erring autorickshaw drivers and booked over 800 cases against them.

Based on complaints that autorickshaw drivers were involved in traffic violations and plying vehicles without the required licences, the traffic police conducted surprise checks posing as customers and caught 213 drivers demanding excess fares, while 234 refused to go on hire.

The police also booked 383 drivers for violating various traffic rules and three among them for plying without driving licences.

The drive will continue in other parts of the city to check erring drivers and necessary legal action will be initiated against them , MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.

