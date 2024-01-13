Bengaluru traffic police launch ASTraM initiative for enhanced traffic management

January 13, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru traffic police have introduced ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) to enhance traffic management.

Elaborating on the initiative, M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said ASTraM is a smart traffic engine which provides holistic insights into the road traffic scenario for Bengaluru city. The main purpose is to provide situational awareness to take data-driven decisions for effective traffic management, he added.

This includes congestion alerts, incident reporting using BOT (mobile application), special event management, and dashboard analytics.

Explaining each function, Mr. Anucheth said congestion alerts are intended to provide real-time alerts on congestion to the jurisdictional traffic officials every 15 minutes. This is integrated with the e-attendance system so that alerts are sent to the junction jockeys and sector officers, apart from various stakeholders for better traffic planning and management.

The dashboard analytics initiative intends to provide actionable intelligence regarding traffic conditions, road safety, and enforcement. The main purpose is to tabulate the volume and quantum of traffic in terms of congestion length, vehicle count, vehicle type, so that data-driven decisions are taken for effective traffic management.

Using the analytics, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) also intend to do traffic congestion prediction so that any deviation from the regular volume can be handled in a better way by gearing up themselves and disseminating information to the various stakeholders. This keeps track of historical data which enables a comparative analysis with the real-time traffic, Mr. Anucheth said.

The initiative of incident reporting using BOT will serve to report any field incident from authorised sources so that corresponding information is shared with the map services. This will provide the public with real-time information. Based on this reporting, BTP’s Traffic Management Center (TMC) monitors the on-field traffic situation for resolving the same in coordination with jurisdictional traffic officials and other stakeholders.

The special event management feature keeps a log of all major events in the city and gives a spatial understanding of the traffic situation for better response management in terms of allocating resources and planning other alternative measures, while the ambulance tracking application initiative will provide better-coordinated movement for ambulances across the city. This application will alert the control room whenever an ambulance gets stuck for more than 120 seconds in traffic. The shortest possible route and traffic situations would be communicated to the driver through this app, said the police, adding that it includes SOS button for the drivers to get immediate intervention.

