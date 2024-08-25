Bengaluru Traffic Police fill potholes to decongest busy road

Filling potholes and clearing clogged roads have become part of the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s unofficial work.

Concerned over frequent traffic congestion owing to potholes, the K.R. Puram traffic police on Saturday filled potholes by sourcing cement and crushed stones from a passing lorry.

A police officer said that there were potholes on the stretch of the busy Muthu Mariyamma Temple road near the metro station. “Owing to this, traffic was slowing down and vehicles would pile up,” he recalled.

“We raised this issue many times with the BBMP, but the problem persisted. Since the onus of traffic management is on us, we have look at road engineering too,” he quipped.

A video of traffic policeman in uniform filling potholes went viral on social media and many people vented their ire against BBMP officials. Many X users even tagged senior police officers requesting them to stop policemen from doing this as they are trained for traffic management.

“This is not the first time though. Potholes were filled on the same spot by the traffic police thrice before, but every time it rains, they return,” another police officer said. “We have asked the BBMP officials to get the road repaired scientifically to make the stretch pothole-free,” he added.

Traffic police have filled potholes in many places across the city, and even cleared roads and flyovers clogged owing to heavy rains and removed the silt. “This work should be done by the BBMP, but we cannot wait them,” said a traffic police official.

Senior officials with the traffic department had instructed their staff to remove obstacles on the road without waiting for the BBMP’s response to ensure the vehicles are on the move.

“Whenever we encounter a bad stretch we inform the officials concerned and wait, but not for too long. We are responsible for the safety of motorists and to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Hence we have asked all policemen on duty to pitch in,” said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (Traffic East).

