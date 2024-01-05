GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru traffic police ensured quick organ transport by organising 22 green corridors in 2023

Data reveals that traffic police established green corridors primarily for transporting patients, hearts, liver, and lungs. Additionally, green corridors were facilitated for the treatment of patients with head injuries, among other cases

January 05, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a green corridor organised by the traffic police in Bengaluru for organ transplant.

A file photo of a green corridor organised by the traffic police in Bengaluru for organ transplant.

In 2023, Bengaluru traffic police established 22 green corridors to expedite the swift transport of vital organs and patients across the city. Additionally, the traffic police said that, daily, approximately 500 ambulances received priority at traffic signals.

Apart from green corridors, the traffic police issued 37,716 ambulance clearances in 2023. “The traffic police have been sensitised to give more priority to the movement of ambulances in the city. If origin and destination are provided by dialling the 112 helpline, the traffic police will ensure unhindered movement of ambulances to the point of destination,” M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru city, said.

According to a traffic police release, the longest green corridor was organised on August 23. It efficiently transported lungs from Sakra World Hospital near Marathahalli, located on the Outer Ring Road, to Kempegowda International Airport, covering a distance of 42 km in just 38 minutes.

Traffic police data reveals they established green corridors primarily for transporting patients, hearts, livers, and lungs. Additionally, green corridors were facilitated for the treatment of patients with head injuries, among other cases.

During 2023, six green corridors were established, connecting the Kempegowda International Airport to various hospitals in the city. “Bengaluru is one of the most important metropolitan cities in India which houses more number of state-of-the-art multispecialty hospitals. It is also the place where more number of heart transplants are carried out. The duration required for heart transport from the donor hospital to the recipient hospital is very short. Bengaluru traffic police have the credit of providing green corridors for this noble purpose,” Mr. Anucheth said.

