Bengaluru Traffic police enact spread of COVID-19 to deter motorists

Videos of cops crouching around two-wheeler riders and cars with the strange helmets have been going viral on social media.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have taken a leaf out of the Chennai police’s book and are now using helmets in the shape of the corona virus to crackdown on people and motorists stepping out of their houses.

The police in the city have been instructed not to use force. In an attempt to get motorists to follow the rules of the lockdown, they have started enacting how the coronavirus can infect people.

Videos of cops crouching around two-wheeler riders and cars with the strange helmets have been going viral on social media. Two constables wearing these helmets intercept bikers, while another constable uses a megaphone to inform the offender of why it is dangerous to step out of the house.

“We are repeatedly telling people to stay at home but they are not listening, We hope that by showing how the virus attacks people, they will listen to us,” said a traffic constable.

Watch: Bengaluru Traffic police enact spread of COVID-19
 

