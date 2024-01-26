January 26, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a special drive focused on drivers of private buses, nine drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Bengaluru Traffic Police. Criminal cases were booked against such persons. Police recommended suspension of their driving licence (DL).

The traffic police inspected 881 private buses within Bengaluru between 8 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. on January 25.

Earlier on January 23, they had carried out a special drive between 7.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. focusing on school vehicle drivers. Drivers of 3,414 vehicles were covered, leading to the identification of 16 drivers operating under the influence of alcohol. Criminal cases have been filed against these 16 drivers, and their driving licences have been sent to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for suspension, according to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from this, the police carried out a special drive on January 25 against vehicles equipped with shrill horns and defective silencers in Bengaluru. Police officials reported booking 595 cases against the use of shrill horns, and 100 cases against vehicles with defective silencers.

According to the police, the amended Motor Vehicles Act unequivocally mandates that loud, shrill and musical horns are illegal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.