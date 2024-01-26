GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic Police crack down on drunk driving by private bus drivers in Bengaluru

A special drive covering 881 private buses revealed that nine drivers were operating their vehicles under the influence of alcohol

January 26, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of private buses at Kalasipalya bus stand in Bengaluru. The traffic police inspected 881 private buses within Bengaluru between 8 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. on January 25, 2024. 

A file photo of private buses at Kalasipalya bus stand in Bengaluru. The traffic police inspected 881 private buses within Bengaluru between 8 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. on January 25, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

In a special drive focused on drivers of private buses, nine drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Bengaluru Traffic Police. Criminal cases were booked against such persons. Police recommended suspension of their driving licence (DL).

The traffic police inspected 881 private buses within Bengaluru between 8 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. on January 25.

Earlier on January 23, they had carried out a special drive between 7.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. focusing on school vehicle drivers. Drivers of 3,414 vehicles were covered, leading to the identification of 16 drivers operating under the influence of alcohol. Criminal cases have been filed against these 16 drivers, and their driving licences have been sent to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for suspension, according to the police.

Apart from this, the police carried out a special drive on January 25 against vehicles equipped with shrill horns and defective silencers in Bengaluru. Police officials reported booking 595 cases against the use of shrill horns, and 100 cases against vehicles with defective silencers.

According to the police, the amended Motor Vehicles Act unequivocally mandates that loud, shrill and musical horns are illegal.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / crime / social issues (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.